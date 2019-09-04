2nd El Paso Film Festival will feature more than 60 movies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Film Festival will return this October, and this year there are more than 60 films being featured.

The 2019 festival will take place from Oct. 24 to 27 and include 12 feature films and 50 short films, half of them made by El Pasoans, a news release on the film festival said.

Filmmakers will be awarded up to $5,000 in cash prizes for their work, the release said.

“My goal with this film festival is still to turn it into an Oscar-qualifying competitive festival and make the city of El Paso a featured destination and beacon for independent cinema,” said filmmaker Carlos Corral in the release. “We’re happy to bring back independent film for our sophomore year as a festival. We’ve got some special surprises for our guests and filmmakers this year.”

Tickets can be purchased at the El Paso Film Festival website.