Children's Hospital patients send get-well cards to friend, Padres player, Travis Jankowski

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - When the patients at Providence Children's Hospital heard that an old friend of theirs, Padres player Travis Jankowski, had a broken wrist, they decided to send him a few well-wishes.

Jankowski visited the hospital about a year ago while he was playing with the El Paso Chihuahuas. During his trip, he made his rounds visiting patients and playing games with them. One of those patients was 10-year-old Malakhi Olvera.

When Jankowski was called up to the Padres, he named Olvera player for the day for the Chihuahuas. Now, Olvera is leading the effort to encourage Jankowski to have a speedy recovery, just as Jankowski did for him a year ago.

"It was pretty cool that he took time to come and visit us when we weren't feeling good. I'll never forget meeting him," said Malakhi. "He was there for us and now we will be there for him. Get better Travis!"

The children at the hospital gathered to draw different pictures and write special messages for a speedy recovery for the Padres player. Jankowski is expected to be out of play for the first couple months of the 2019 season after breaking a bone in his wrist in an attempt to catch a fly ball against Texas on March 5.