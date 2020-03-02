Your Voice: Democratic ballot includes proposition on immigration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the Texas 2020 Primaries, both the Democratic and Republican ballots have included a list of propositions on several hot-button issues. It’s important to note that the propositions are not actual legislation. Meaning that voting one way will have no immediate effect.

The lists of propositions are merely a survey for both parties to find out where their voters stand on certain subjects.

KTSM 9 News has gone through the list of propositions and is letting viewers voice their opinions on each subject. This article will focus on Democratic Proposition #10. Tell us what you think on Facebook or Twitter. Your comment may be used during our special election broadcast on March 4.

DEMOCRATIC PROPOSITION #10

“Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?”