List: 2020 March Primary candidates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday was the filing deadline for the March 2020 Primary Election in Texas. Candidates in the Republican and Democratic parties were required to file their paperwork by the 6 p.m. deadline in order to make it onto the March ballot.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

U.S. Senator

Chris Bell

Michael Cooper

Amanda K. Edwards

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Annie ‘Mama’ Garcia

Victor Hugo Harris

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Sema Hernandez

D.R. Hunter

Adrian Ocegueda

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

Royce West

U.S. Representative District 16

Veronica Escobar

U.S. Representative District 23

Rosalinda Ramos Abuabara

Jaime Escuder

Gina Ortiz Jones

Liz Wahl

Brandyn Waterman

State Board of Education, District 1

Georgina Perez

State Senator, District 29

Cesar Blanco

State Representative District 75

Elisa Tamayo

Claudia Ordaz Perez

State Representative District 77

Lina Ortega

State Representative District 78

Joe Moody

State Representative 79

Art Fierro

El Paso County Sheriff

Richard Wiles

Raul Mendiola

Carlos Carrillo

Ron Martin

District Attorney

Yvonne Rosales

James Montoya

Roger Montoya

Karen Dykes

Chief Justice, 8th Court of Appeals

Angie Juarez Barill

Yvonne Rodriguez

District Judge 34th Court

William Moody

District Judge 41st Court

Annabell Perez

District Judge 65th Court

Yahara Gutierrez

District Judge 346th Court

Ruben Nunez

Paty Baca

District Judge 383rd Court

Patrick Bramlett

Lucila Flores

Lyda Ness Garica

District Judge 384th Court

Patrick Garcia

District Judge 388th Court

Laura Strathmann

Marlene Gonzalez

Ricardo ‘Rick’ Rios

District Judge 409th Court

Sam Medrano

District Judge 448th Court

Sergio Enriquez

Abe Gonzalez

Criminal District Judge #1

Diana Navarrete

Octavio Dominguez

County Criminal Court at Law #3

Carlos Carrasco

County Criminal Court at Law #4

Jesus Herrera

Jessica Vazquez

County Commissioner District 1

Carlos Leon

County Commissioner District 3

Vincent Perez

Iliana Holguin

Elia Garcia

Eduardo Romero

County Attorney

Jo Anne Bernal

County Tax Assessor

Ruben Gonzalez

Ivan Nino

Constable Precinct 1

Oscar Ugarte

Constable Precinct 2

Jeremiah Haggerty

Danny Zamora

Constable Precinct 3

Hector Bernal

Constable Precinct 4

Louie Aguilar

Miguel Rico

Louie Medina

Constable Precinct 5

Manny Lopez

Constable Precinct 6, Place 1

Javier Garcia

Constable Precinct 7

Angie Sommers

REPUBLICAN PARTY

U.S. Senator

Virgil Bierschwale

John Cornyn

Dwayne Stovall

Mark Yancey

U.S. Representative District 16

Anthony Aguero

Jaime Arriola Jr.

Patrick Cigarruista

Irene Armendariz Jackson

Samuel Williams

U.S. Representative District 23

Alma Arredondo-Lynch

Alia Ureste

Tony Gonzales

Raul Reyes Jr.

Ben Van Winkle

State Senator, District 29

Bethany Hatch

State Representative District 78

Jeffrey Lane

Chief Justice, 8th Court of Appeals

Jeff Alley

District Judge 383rd Court

Phyllis Martinez Gonzalez

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Randy French

County Constable Precinct 2

Edward Sena

County Constable Precinct 6, Place 1

Jose Rojo

County Constable Precinct 7