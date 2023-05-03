EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On May 6, 2023, registered voters in the El Paso area will make their voice heard and cast their ballot on 10 amendments listed as Propositions A through J by the El Paso City Council. Voters will elect trustees to various area school boards. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What propositions are in your ballot?

What is Proposition K? Make an informed decision (ktsm.com)

Where to vote:

On Election Day, voters can go to ANY vote center to cast their ballot.

Vote Center Locations

Before you head to the polls, check the information below. Here are some important dates, polling locations and sample ballots.

Dates:

Monday, April 24, 2023

First day of Early Voting by personal appearance.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Last day of Early Voting by personal appearance.

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Election Day.

Are you registered to vote? Check here

Find your polling place here.

Sample Ballots

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one: