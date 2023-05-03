EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On May 6, 2023, registered voters in the El Paso area will make their voice heard and cast their ballot on 10 amendments listed as Propositions A through J by the El Paso City Council. Voters will elect trustees to various area school boards. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What propositions are in your ballot?
Where to vote:
On Election Day, voters can go to ANY vote center to cast their ballot.
Before you head to the polls, check the information below. Here are some important dates, polling locations and sample ballots.
Dates:
Monday, April 24, 2023
First day of Early Voting by personal appearance.
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Last day of Early Voting by personal appearance.
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Election Day.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate.
- Copy of or original current utility bill.
- Copy of or original bank statement.
- Copy of or original government check.
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).