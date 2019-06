EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The results are in!

El Pasoans took to the polls on Saturday to vote for two EPISD board positions.

District 3

In the race for District 3, the Austin High School area, Josh Acevedo (50 percent) narrowly defeated Rene Vargas (49 percent) by just four votes.

District 6

It was a different story in District 6, the Franklin High School area. Freddy Klayel-Avalos earned 72 percent of votes over challenger Tom Hicks.

That race was decided by a difference of 654 votes.