EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City Rep. Cissy Lizarraga announced Monday, Aug. 22, that she will not be running for re-election.

Lizarraga said she is retiring from public service to spend more time with her family.

Lizarraga has represented District 8 – which includes parts of west and central El Paso and the Lower Valley — for 5 ½ years. She won an election to fill an unexpired term and later won a full-term.

“Since the beginning, I approached this position with the eyes of a non-politician, knowing that I never aspired to any higher office and that this would be my only position in the political realm, something I took on only because I wanted to contribute to my community,” Lizarraga said in a news release announcing her decision.

She also said her decision was much easier knowing that her chief of staff Chris Canales is planning to run to fill her seat on the City Council.