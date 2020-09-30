EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting in El Paso is just two weeks away. While some El Pasoans will vote by mail, others need to know what to expect for in-person voting.



Staff with the El Paso County Elections Department said voting in-person will be a bit different this year, however does ensure the voter’s safety inside or outside of polling locations.



Based off the department’s presentation to city council on Tuesday, those voting in-person are expected to be social distancing, wearing masks, will receive a “Vote Safe El Paso” kit, and see a clean team.



One new option for voters looking to turn in mail-in ballots at the County Courthouse is express curbside voting.



“It’s on the east side on Campbell street. You don’t even have to get out of your car. You can just drive up and we have a team down there that will take your ballot to the ballot box. You’ll show an I.D., fill out the log, and you can be on your way,” Lisa Wise, Administrator with El Paso County Elections Department said.



As for early voting and election day, curbside voting applies to voters upon request who may be physically unable to enter the polling site without personal assistance or injuring the voter’s health.



“So this is actually a new piece of equipment which is called the express vote touch. It’s a tablet basically that you’ll cast your vote there, but there’s no paper for us to take off of that. So the curbside is different than the ballot marking device inside,” Wise explained.



All voting locations will offer curbside voting during early voting.



Some of the other voting locations offering curbside with additional staff include: Arlington Park, Bassett Place, El Paso County Coliseum, Marty Robbins Rec. Center, Officer David Ortiz Rec. Center, Oz Glaze Senior Center, and Sunland Park Mall.



The County Elections Department said express curbside voting will also be available at the same sites on election day as early voting.



As thousands of El Pasoans have ordered mail-in ballots, others who are still debating whether to vote by mail or in-person are being urged to act fast.

“That’s one of the things that we’re really pushing to people is do not wait until the last minute,” Wise said, “All of this information is available on our website and I know it’s a lot because things are changing daily but we would encourage people to look at our website, get as much information, and develop a voting plan on how they’re going to vote, where, when they’re going to vote, and not wait until the last minute.”

Early voting will run through October 13 – October 30 and Election Day is November 3rd.



For more information on voting in-person or curbside, click here.