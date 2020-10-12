What El Pasoans need to know before early voting

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting in Texas runs from October 13 to October 30, and El Pasoans are preparing to head to the polls.

KTSM 9 News broke down what you need to know about where to vote during early voting and other voting issues.

Where do I vote?

Early voters can cast their ballot from any early voting location. Click here for a list of early voting sites in El Paso, as well as operating hours and directions to each site.

Additionally, voters can vote from any voting center in the city on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of all voting centers in El Paso, click here.

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote?

To vote in U.S. elections, the following criteria must be met:

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must meet state residency requirements

Must be 18 years old on or before Election Day

Must be registered to vote

Where can I check to see if I’m registered to vote?

You can find out your registration status by visiting the El Paso County Elections Department at https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/am_i_registered.

What kind of ID can I use?

Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

Texas Driver’s License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Military Identification Card

U.S. Citizenship Certificate

For more information, the El Paso County Elections Department page on required identification at https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/identification_required_for_voting.

When can I vote?

The Texas General Election is on Nov. 3. Early voting will take place from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30. If you’re planning to request an absentee ballot, you must do so by Oct. 23.

What is absentee voting?

Absentee voting is voting by mail, and is one option to vote. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, any state and local governments have adapted their procedures to make absentee voting safe and easy.

In states like Texas, you must include a reason to vote absentee, such as illness, disability, child care, caregiving to an adult relative and school or work commitments.

What are my rights as a voter?

If the polls close while you are in line, you must be permitted to vote.

If you are not on the voting list at your polling site, you may request a provisional ballot. State election officials are charged with determining what happened at your polling place, and most important, whether your vote was counted.

If the machines do not work at your polling location, you can request a paper ballot.

Voters with disabilities and those with difficulty reading or writing may receive in-person assistance at the polls

It’s illegal to pressure or intimidate someone into voting.

Early voting has already started in New Mexico, which runs through Oct. 31. Early Voting started at the Doña Ana County Government Center on Oct. 6. Early Voting begins at Alternate Voting Locations on Oct. 17.

To see a list of alternate early voting locations, visit the Doña Ana County Voting and Voting Locations page at https://www.donaanacounty.org/elections/vcc#early.