More young El Pasoans expected to be working at the polls this November

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Election day is quickly approaching but if you plan on going to the polls this November, you may notice some younger faces working.

“The pandemic as we know is affecting older folk and it’s those folk who are usually at the polls and they’re the ones that are making sure that everyone’s doing what needs to be done,” said J.J. Martinez the President of the El Paso Young Democrats.

Martinez told KTSM 9 News he is encouraging members to become poll workers now more than ever before. The Chair of the El Paso Democratic Party adding to that by saying many young people will in fact be working at the polls this fall.

“From sixteen years of age to older to seasoned workers to just newcomers and you know we’re just very excited and happy to see our young voters and our young adults take an interest,” said Dora Oaxaca the Chair of the El Paso Democratic Party.

She added that it’s not too late and that back up’s are needed.

“Now with COVID you know we couldn’t and we can’t get enough interest from people to become a poll worker, in order to just have that waiting list ready to go and execute if unfortunately, we have to replace anyone,” said Oaxaca.

The El Paso Young Republicans are also encouraging members to work at the polls.

“We always encourage our members to help the County by working the polls. We try, and usually always do, have our members working on early voting and Election Day,” said Luis Hinojos the President of the El Paso Young Republicans.

Meghan Arriola who has been apart of the El Paso Young Republicans saying she will be working at the polls this November for the Republican Party.

“Contact the local Republican Party or the local Democratic Party and they’ll be able to help you,” said Meghan Arriola.

Arriola said she is excited to hopefully see more young people, like herself, working at the polls.

“We see a lot of older people because they’re retired and they do have the time but I think we want to see more young people because that means they’re more interested in the whole process,” said Arriola.

You can find more information on the El Paso County website.