LIVE: Election results from El Paso District 3 race

Four candidates are running to represent District 3 in El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On November 5th, voters in El Paso will have the chance to elect who will represent District 3.

District 3 covers portions of East El Paso and the Lower Valley.

Former representative, Cassandra Hernandez, was forced to resign in September after an inadvertent Facebook post announced she was running for Mayor of El Paso.

Hernandez maintained she did not intend for the page to be published and it was not done by her personally, but by a person with access to her Facebook page.

However, under the “resign-to-run” law in Texas, if an elected official announces he or she is running for another seat, then they must resign from their current office.

City Council ultimately decided that a Special Election must be held for the District 3 seat. Hernandez quickly filed paperwork to regain her seat which was determined to be legal by City Attorneys.

In total, four candidates are running for the District 3 seat.

The four candidates are, Incumbent Cassandra Hernadez, realtor Will Veliz, businessman Brooks Vandivort, and former YISD Trustee Ana Dueñez.

