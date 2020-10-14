People wait in line to vote in Decatur, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 1 million people showed up to the polls on Monday, the first day of early voting across Texas, and millions more are preparing to cast their ballot.

As the nation creates voting plans, the FBI is protecting the public from election fraud and encouraging voters to know their rights.

Luis Quesada, special agent in charge of the FBI El Paso Division, said there are different types of election crimes: election ballot fraud and civil rights violations are among the crimes on the FBI’s radar that are widely misunderstood.

“Examples are if a voter intentionally gives false information in order to be able to vote, a voter receives money or benefits for voting in a certain way or if someone votes more than once in a federal election,” Quesada told KTSM 9 News.

The FBI is also keeping an eye out for civil rights violations, a topic making national headlines this week.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) pressed the issue of voting rights on Wednesday during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing for potential Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

According to Quesada and the FBI, a civil rights violation occurs if “someone is threatening a voter through intimidation to vote a certain way, someone is trying to prevent qualified voters from approaching a polling station or, in some cases, we’ve seen schemes implemented to prevent minorities from voting.”

Early voting is going on in El Paso through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

