Claudia Ordaz-Perez’ Texas House of Representatives bid triggers resignation from El Paso City Council

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lower Valley Rep. Claudia Ordaz-Perez will run to replace Texas Rep. Cesar Blanco in the House of Representatives.

Ordaz-Perez, who represents District 6 on City Council, made the announcement on Wednesday and according to Texas law, resigned the moment she announced she is seeking another position.

Blanco is running for El Paso’s Texas Senate seat which is currently held by the retiring Jose Rodriguez.

Recently, East-Central Rep. Cassandra Hernandez posted a campaign photo for Mayor and was forced to resign her seat. She said the post was not an announcement and is running for her District 3 seat.

Mayor Dee Margo said City Council will follow a similar path for Ordaz’ resignation.

“Following the resignation of Representative Ordaz-Perez, I will be placing an item for next week’s City Council meeting. We will be following the same resign-to-run provision used to address the resignation in District 3,” Margo said.

Also running for office is Elisa Tamayo, who has worked for Blanco as a field representative and later as the district director. She also worked for Rodriguez.

“I am both excited and humbled by the notion of running to represent the district where I was born and have served for more than four years through Representative Blanco’s and Senator Rodríguez’s offices. El Paso is a vibrant binational community, and my life experiences are a direct reflection of its unique essence, values, and heritage. It would be a great honor to represent House District 76 and our border community as a member of the Texas House of Representatives,” said Tamayo.