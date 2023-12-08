EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Voters in El Paso’s City Council District 2 will go to the polls Saturday, Dec. 9 to pick a new city representative.

Four candidates are on the ballot vying to succeed incumbent Alexsandra Annello, who announced she is running for House District 77. Annello will continue to serve on the El Paso City Council until her successor is sworn in.

The candidates are: attorney and activist Veronica “Vero” Carbajal; long-time City Hall staffer Judy Gutierrez; El Paso ISD Trustee Josh Acevedo; and Ben Mendoza.

Early voting ran from Nov. 27 through Dec. 5.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to find polling locations.