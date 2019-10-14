2019 El Paso voting guide: local and state ballot items

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With all the excitement surrounding the 2020 election it would be easy to overlook the upcoming November election.

But several items on this year’s ballot include items that could affect your everyday life, especially if you live in El Paso’s District 3.

Here is a look at what El Paso area voters will decide on Nov. 5.

City of El Paso

“The issuance of $413,122,650 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities including police department and fire department motor vehicles and equipment and that taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed”

Cassandra Hernandez (incumbent)

Ana M. Dunez

Will Veliz

Brooks Vandivort

YSLETA ISD

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $425,000,000 for the designing, constructing, renovating, improving, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, and the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of new buses to transport students and the levying of the tax in payment thereof”

LOWER VALLEY WATER DISTRICT

“The issuance of bonds in an amount not to exceed $27,500,000 for waterworks, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and solid waste disposal systems and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

TOWN OF CLINT

Robert Fernandez

Patsy Franco

MAYOR

Ramon Diaz

Manuel “Manny” Leos

ALDERPERSON, PLACE NO. 1

Victor A. Carrejo

Jose Cordova

ALDERPERSON, PLACE NO. 2