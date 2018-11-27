Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Election
Runoff Election expected for two EPISD Seats
Your Local Election Headquarters: May 4 Election Results
Majority of El Paso voters approve preservation of “Lost Dog Trailhead” land
Majority of El Paso voters approve preservation of “Lost Dog Trailhead” land
EPISD school board candidates speak prior to May 4 election
More Election Headlines
Oscar Leeser is running for Mayor of El Paso again
Beto O’Rourke says he’s decided on 2020, will announce plans soon
Beto O’Rourke to speak at event in El Paso same time as President Trump’s rally
President Trump coming to El Paso next week
Fierro wins El Paso’s Texas House seat vacated by Pickett
Special election to replace State Rep. Joe Pickett is underway
Where to vote in the special election to replace Texas State Rep. Joe Pickett
Candidates in El Paso City Council runoff election share priorities
El Paso County Elections to get new voting machines
Beto O’Rourke holds first town hall since mid-term elections