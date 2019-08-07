Serena Williams advances in Rogers Cup

Simona Halep is a Romania returns a shot to Jennifer Brady of the US during round 2 of the Rogers Cup Women’s tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Serena Williams won her first match since losing the Wimbledon final, beating Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday night in the second round of the Rogers Cup.

The 37-year-old Williams has won the event three times, all in Toronto. She will face Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova — a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Zhang Shuai of China — in the third round.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep of Romania beat American qualifier Jennifer Brady 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

The winner last year in Montreal, Halep lost a 4-0 lead in the third set when Brady won five straight games. Halep broke Brady for the third time in the set to go up 6-5, but Brady broke back to force the tiebreaker.

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan reached the third round when German qualifier retired because of a left abdominal injury. Osaka led 6-2 in her first match since losing in the first round at Wimbledon.