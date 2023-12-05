EL PASO, Texas (EL PASO MATTERS) — The University of Texas at El Paso announced Tuesday morning that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has lifted the warning status it placed on UTEP’s accreditation.

“This weekend the board formally accepted our response and the warning status was removed,” wrote UTEP Provost John Wiebe in an email to university faculty and staff.

SACSCOC’s Board of Trustees issued the sanction last summer after it decided that UTEP had not provided enough documentation in five areas: full-time faculty, program length and qualified administrative/academic officers, as well as program faculty and program coordination. The board called it “significant non-compliance.”

Wiebe’s email went on to stress that at no time in the process did the accreditation agency request that UTEP make any changes to how it operates, and added that its decision affirms the university’s academic quality.

Accreditation is important to a higher education institution because it ensures an acceptable level of quality, provides access to state and federal funding, and makes it easier to transfer credits.

The university submitted its response to SACSCOC in September. It answered each concern and included a lot of backup material to include UTEP’s Handbook of Operating Procedures and its 2,622-page 2021-22 catalog.

This was the second time in five years that the agency issued a warning status, the lightest sanction possible, against UTEP. At that time, a lack of qualified full-time faculty also was an issue.