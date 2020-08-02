Most Wanted Fugitives for August 2

El Paso Matters
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christopher Benitez

  • Age: 28
  • 6’00”, 250 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $50,000

Jesus Gardea

  • Age: 37
  • 5’11”, 204 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault on Security Officer
  • Bond: $5,000

Jake Fensom

  • Age: 35
  • 5’8″, 197 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $5,000

Miguel Hernandez

  • Age: 42
  • 6’00”, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Convictions
  • Bond: $1,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Eric Cardenas

  • Age: 26
  • 5’4″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Bond: $5,000

Hunter Matney

  • Age: 19
  • 5’7″, 123 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravate Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $60,000

Eduardo Mendoza

  • Age: 29
  • 5’7″, 205 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv IAT
  • Bond: $10,000

Johnny Smith

  • Age: 48
  • 5’8″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv IAT
  • Bond: $10,000

Juan Felipe Vasquez

  • Age: 51
  • 5’8″, 160 pounds
  • Grey or partially grey hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Failure to Comply Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Prev IAT
  • Bond: $10,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Public Library will begin curbside pickup at four libraries

State of Texas: Guns and self defense at issue in deadly shooting at protest

Video of deadly police shooting released to public

The delicate balance of policing protests

Need for healing on anniversary of El Paso mass shooting

‘Sincere convictions’ led man to protest before deadly shooting

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime