Most Wanted Fugitives for August 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christopher Benitez

Age: 28

6’00”, 250 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Bond: $50,000

Jesus Gardea

Age: 37

5’11”, 204 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault on Security Officer

Bond: $5,000

Jake Fensom

Age: 35

5’8″, 197 pounds

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bond: $5,000

Miguel Hernandez

Age: 42

6’00”, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Convictions

Bond: $1,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Eric Cardenas

Age: 26

5’4″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Bond: $5,000

Hunter Matney

Age: 19

5’7″, 123 pounds

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravate Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Bond: $60,000

Eduardo Mendoza

Age: 29

5’7″, 205 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv IAT

Bond: $10,000

Johnny Smith

Age: 48

5’8″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv IAT

Bond: $10,000

Juan Felipe Vasquez