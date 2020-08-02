Most Wanted Fugitives for August 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Christopher Benitez
- Age: 28
- 6’00”, 250 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Bond: $50,000
Jesus Gardea
- Age: 37
- 5’11”, 204 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault on Security Officer
- Bond: $5,000
Jake Fensom
- Age: 35
- 5’8″, 197 pounds
- Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bond: $5,000
Miguel Hernandez
- Age: 42
- 6’00”, 180 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Convictions
- Bond: $1,500
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Eric Cardenas
- Age: 26
- 5’4″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Bond: $5,000
Hunter Matney
- Age: 19
- 5’7″, 123 pounds
- Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravate Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Bond: $60,000
Eduardo Mendoza
- Age: 29
- 5’7″, 205 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv IAT
- Bond: $10,000
Johnny Smith
- Age: 48
- 5’8″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv IAT
- Bond: $10,000
Juan Felipe Vasquez
- Age: 51
- 5’8″, 160 pounds
- Grey or partially grey hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Failure to Comply Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Prev IAT
- Bond: $10,000