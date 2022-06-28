EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On June 15, 2022, Guadalupe Giner received a notification from El Paso County Elections stating that all paperwork required by Texas Statute, to run as a candidate for El Paso County Judge as an Independent has been timely filed and completed. Guadalupe is the only challenger in November to the current County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Giner states she is running on a platform of reducing taxes by removing wasteful/underused programs and reducing department budgets. She also plans on prioritizing security in El Paso County by supporting local law enforcement, and working with state representatives to secure bipartisan help in addressing the illegal migrant crisis. According to the platform, she will also plan to work on removing barriers on starting new businesses and excessive taxes and fees. This will create a pro-business environment by reducing the size of the County Government. In addition, Giner said she will not violate personal freedoms by issuing mandates that violate the US or Texas Constitution.

She believes it’s time to elect someone with fresh ideas and someone that understands the budgeting and planning needed to implement changes. She pledges to be fully transparent on all aspects of the County Government, including the Sheriff’s office, UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital.

