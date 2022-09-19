EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who was allegedly in the process of burglarizing a business in east El Paso on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael James Brucker after he allegedly cut through the fence surrounding a business and entered the property without permission along the 3900 block of North Zaragoza, near Montana Ave. Brucker was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $3,000 bond.