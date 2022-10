EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday night high school volleyball in the borderland was headlined by an exciting match for the District 1-4A championship between Irvin and the Young Women’s Academy.

Irvin would go onto defeat YWA in four sets (25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17) to claim the District 1-4A championship.

In District 1-6A, Franklin swept El Dorado (25-20, 25-14, 25-19) in order to solidify third place in the standings and their ticket to the playoffs.