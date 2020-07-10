Gadsden ISD announces re-entry plan for students and employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gadsden Independent School District is preparing to re-open and has adopted a re-entry plan.

On Thursday, the Gadsden ISD Board of Education approved a 156-page plan to cover a plethora of aspects for the next school year that will be marked by academic and health guidelines dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gadsden ISD Re-entry Plan for 2020-21 was developed using a district-wide collaboration of administrators, principals, and assistant principals that emphasize health and wellness for students and employees, meals and transportation, academic and student support, remote and hybrid learning models, curriculum development, communication and partnerships, as well as staff benefits pertaining to employee policies related to COVID-19.

“This plan has been an incredible team effort and although it is detailed it is not a perfect plan because we don’t know what lies ahead but we feel we have kept students and staff safe. It is a living document because it gives us flexibility for changes that would come from the Governor of New Mexico and the New Mexico Public Education Department,” said Superintendent Travis Dempsey.

The Board approved a phased-in approach for the beginning of the school year that will begin with bringing in staff, then gradually integrate grade levels through the sixth week of the academic calendar.

For example, only teachers will report to campuses during the first week of school to begin online instruction and support parents with remote learning procedures.

The second through fifth weeks of the academic calendar (starting August 10, 2020) will phase-in grade levels beginning with kindergarten and will add grade levels all the way up to middle and high school.

A virtual summit for teachers and administrators will take place on July 27 and will focus on health and safety training as determined by the new GISD procedures stipulated in the re-entry plan. Additionally, the summit will feature best practices for high-quality instruction using hybrid and remote learning models, instruction on how to set-up Google classrooms, and professional development across a multitude of disciplines that include the newly-adopted math curriculum.