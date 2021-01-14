Gas prices continue to climb in the Lone Star State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The trend of rising gas prices has continued to affect Texan’s budgets. Gas prices have risen 11 cents more than this time a week ago, and is 17 cents less per gallon in comparison to this time last year. The statewide average of gasoline is $2.10 per gallon, so this is the first time within 43 weeks that it has risen above $2.00 per gallon for the commuter.

The rise in retail fuel is attributed to the price of crude oil increasing, justifying the price hike. In a statewide comparison, drivers in El Paso are paying an average of $2.36 per gallon for their gasoline, whereas drivers in a higher density metropolitan areas are paying $1.96 per gallon.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster stated, “However, demand for gasoline remains lower than this time last year, which could result in lower gas prices in the weeks ahead as winter sets in across the country.”

On the upside of the trend, Texas drivers are paying much lower prices in contrast to many others within the country, making the list as the fifth lowest average in the country. This is according to gasprices.aaa.com.