Celebrating Earth Day with desert friendly gardening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Landscaping in the desert area doesn’t mean just planting cactus, but a variety of plants that are drought resistant and can help you save on your water bill.

Claris Gilliland, master gardener with the El Paso County Master Gardeners Association, explained that the most earth and cost friendly way of landscaping for your home is xeriscaping.

Xeriscaping means planting plants in your garden or backyard that can be native, non-native or adapted to the are and are drought resistant, meaning they don’t require a lot of water to upkeep.

“You’re going to need to use your own irrigation because plants need some water, even those that are the most drought tolerant they need a little bit of water they just can’t do without,” Gilliland explained.

When people think of xeriscaping, she said, they often think their choices are limited to cacti, but Gilliland uncovered there are many types of plants, bushes, trees and even flowers that are adapted to the desert and can be planted in your backyard.

Flowers like chocolate daisy, trees like — or shrubs like — are just some of the examples she was able to show at the A&M AgriLife Research Center that holds both a garden with native plants and one with vegetables.