EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the City looks toward what the future of the El Paso Police Department looks like, local leaders, stakeholders, and citizens hope for improvements and solid leadership.

“It started a few months ago. We’re seeing a lot of change, and it’s going to take a long time,” City Representative Alexsandra Annelo said.

Others, however, question the transparency of selecting the four final chief candidates.

“We’ve certainly had concerns about the transparency of this process and in reaching these four finalists. I don’t think it’s been made very transparent to the public at all how that selection process took place. There was a survey that went out to the public, but that is about it in terms of public involvement that we’re aware of,” civil rights attorney Christopher Benoit told KTSM.

Before opening the search, the City selected a national recruitment firm, SGR (Strategic Government Resources), to search for candidates.

“Why were there no female finalists, and what are we doing if we didn’t have anyone who qualified in our force? What are we doing to build up women in the force? We’ve heard that that’s been an issue over and over,” Annello said.

As part of the process, the City says SGR held an online community survey and conducted feedback sessions with Mayor Leeser, the City Council, and other community stakeholders.

“Who in the community was allowed to sit at the table and help select these four candidates? Who were they? How were they able to influence and have their voices heard? I have no idea,” said Lynn Coyle, attorney for Daniel Diaz, who died in police custody in 2021.

“I have heard a lot of concerns about it. I’ve heard concerns from other council members. But it is within the purview of the acting city manager. I do not have oversight over how that process goes,” Annello explained. “We were able to give our input at the beginning. A different city manager was there at the time. The process took off under them. And so how much of my input was put, you know, actually put into action was limited.

The final four candidates chosen include interim EPPD Chief Peter Pacillas, Interim Executive Assistant Chief Victor Zarur, former EPPD Officer David Ransom, and Steve Dye– the only candidate without connection to the El Paso Police Department.

“Why is it that three of the four finalists, two of the four finalists working basically with Chief Allen throughout the entirety of his tenure as chief, were the second in command? One with regards to training and the other with regards to discipline,” Benoit said.

Looking ahead, attorneys say EPPD needs to look no further than federal civil rights rulings to determine where improvements can be made.

“Two Federal District Court judges issue hundred-page plus decisions, laying out our evidence, the evidence that the family had,” said Coyle. “Those two judges provided a roadmap of where the problems in the department are and what needs to be changed. My questions for all four candidates. Did you meet those decisions, and what is your response?”

Families of those who have lost loved ones during incidents involving El Paso Police hope to see transparency, accountability, and trust restored for El Pasoans.

“How are they planning not to hide the situations, how to change policy? Because this is not the first and the last one, and I hope it is the last one,” said Gabriela Miranda, who lost her brother, Daniel Diaz, during an encounter with EPPD in 2021. “I think it’s going to continue to happen. So bring the right police chief and to really hold people accountable for them to really do what they have to.”