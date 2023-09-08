Dying For Answers

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
73°
Sign Up
El Paso
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Top Stories
Overturned semi temporarily closes overpass at Vinton …
Top Stories
White House blasts Biden impeachment inquiry: ‘Extreme …
Video
Lyft to match women, nonbinary drivers and riders
Video
Taco Bell sign falls on car; see how driver survives
Video
‘Two Boys Kissing’ characters get own LGBTQ YA romance
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
El Niño has a little brother: How it affects storms
Top Stories
TX contractor says tech keeps employees safe in heat
Top Stories
Tuesday Forecast: Rain chances continue
Video
Lee whips up waves along northern Caribbean
Video
The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a cold, snowy winter
Monday Forecast: Start of a rainy, cooler week
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Dimel takes responsibility for UTEP’s early-season …
Video
Top Stories
UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight named CUSA defensive …
Video
Top Stories
Bowie HS student dies after collapsing at football …
Video
9 Overtime Remix: High school football week 3 review
Video
Cowboys rip error-prone Giants 40-0 for worst shutout …
Week 4 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Parkland vs. …
Video
Living Local
Mindful Mondays
Puppy Picks 2023
One Source FCU Financial Fridays
Clear the Shelters 2023
Small Town Spotlight 2023
Estela’s Estrellas KTSM
Vado Speedway
El Paso ISD Education Minute
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
El Pawso Proud
Events Calendar
Top Stories
2nd trial set for fatal shooting outside Eastside …
Video
Top Stories
Reward offered to nab El Paso mail thief
Barber gives Holocaust survivor haircuts at nursing …
Video
Dying for Answers: The Lunch Box
Video
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
Video
The More You Know
Diabetes, Now What? TMYK Phone Bank
Studio 9
UFG 2023
Contests
Way Out West 2023 Giveaway
Disney on Ice Ticket Giveaway
Skinny’s BBQ Forecast Contest
Dine with Nine
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
TransPerfect Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dying For Answers
Dying for Answers: A Pattern
Top Dying For Answers Headlines
Dying for Answers: Danny’s Story
Dying for Answers: The Lunch Box
Latest from Border Report
Migrant deaths rising on par with record heat
Photojournalist documents horrors of Juarez’s drug …
UPDATE: Injured Americans caught in ‘crossfire’
These border crossing will close for 9/11 ceremonies
Eagle Pass residents ‘disappointed’ border buoys …
Hearing in Walmart shooter case pushed back
San Diego Symphony to play first-ever Tijuana show
Big names and good times await you at Tijuana’s annual …
Bathrooms needed for border crossers waiting in line
Cemetery for unclaimed bodies breaks ground in Mexicali
Border Report