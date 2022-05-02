LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces City Council voted Monday to not set operating hours for cannabis selling businesses after the proposed ordinance was discussed during their regular council meeting.

Council members voted 6 to 1 to not establish operating hours for those who sell cannabis.

The Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima, was the only council member who voted yes to setting hours for the establishments.

The recreational sale of cannabis became legal in New Mexico back on April 1st and since then the demand has increased.

The proposed ordinance set operating hours similar to align with businesses that sell alcohol, which would be from 7 a.m. till midnight.

Advocates and retailers argued that it could minimize the industry’s growth if they were to set operating hours for dispensaries.

Josh McCurdy, a resident from New Mexico who owns a consulting company that helps dispensary companies all over the state also spoke on the proposed ordinance.

“I just don’t believe in limiting it or treating it like alcohol at all. It’s nothing like that… It actually helps people.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.