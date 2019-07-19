What you need to know about back-to-school vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In light of the four recent measles cases confirmed in El Paso, local health officials are reminding the community of back-to-school immunization requirements.

During registration for the upcoming semester, parents must provide proof of immunization records for their kids or a form through the State of Texas that allows students to be exempt from vaccines.

One local pediatrician at The Hospitals of Providence said if you’re unsure your child’s immunization record is up to date, you’ll want to check with his or her doctor to make sure before classes start.

“It’s always important to have your shots. One your protected of several diseases and the other one, you will not cause any diseases to other kids,” said Dr. Jose Renteria-Avila.

According to the state, in El Paso County, there has been an increase of students who’ve filed exemptions from .15% in the 2011-2012 school year to .30% in the 2017-2018 school year.

See below for the immunization requirements for each local school district: