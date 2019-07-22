Wet ‘N’ Wild to host fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With hot temperatures lingering in the forecast, El Pasoans will soon get the chance to make a splash for a good cause.

Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld is hosting a fundraiser for the local Ronald McDonald House on Sunday.

The organization helps provide temporary housing and support to families whose children receive medical attention for serious illnesses.

According to the waterpark, $8 of every $18 ticket will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

Anyone interested can purchase tickets HERE.