‘Kangaroo Care Awareness Day’ promotes skin-to-skin contact with newborns, parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Medical Center celebrated International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day on Wednesday to stress the importance of skin-to-skin contact with newborn babies and their parents.

Some parents of NICU babies were given the chance to hold their newborns a little extra closely on Wednesday.

“(He is) our very first born,” new father Wayne Tempel told KTSM. “Long prayed for.”

The bundle of joy, Baxton, was born with some respiratory issues, but has his father by his side.

“Our first nurse actually explained to us how important skin-to-skin and interaction with the baby is,” Tempel said.

The snuggly act has several benefits, including lowered stress levels and helping stabilize babies’ heart rates.

“Babies need to bond with their parents,” Lactation Consultant Melinda Gutierrez explained. “Babies have a very good sense of smell and so they are familiar with mom’s smell.”

As for little Baxton, his dad cannot wait until the moment he takes his little boy home.

“He’s pretty much a daddy’s man,” Tempel said. “I can definitely see that he already reacts with me when I come into the room and start talking.”

International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day has been celebrated across the globe since 2011.