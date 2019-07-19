‘Child ID’ app helps El Paso families find missing children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Having a child go missing is a scary experience for any family, and local FBI officials are urging the community to download an app to keep their kids safe.

The “Child ID” tool stores children’s information to show authorities in the event they disappear.

The app allows users to input distinguishing characteristics, including scars or birthmarks, that makes kids easier to identify.

Officials say the tool also uses phone geolocation to give investigators a better idea of where to start the search.

“The app has a feature that you click on and it gives you sort of a checklist of what to do,” Assistant Special Agent Daniel Ramos explained to KTSM. “First thing you need to do (is) call 9-1-1 and then you just go through the steps.”

According to an FBI spokeswoman, the app has been downloaded nearly 400,000 times on Apple and Android devices.

Anyone interested in adding it to their phones can click HERE.