Rapper Cardi B to perform in El Paso, coliseum says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Rap fans, you're going to want to grab your "money" for this!

Award-winning rapper Cardi B will perform in El Paso in May, according to the El Paso County Coliseum.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Popular, award-winning rapper CARDI B is coming to the Coliseum on May 21! Ticket and concert details to be unveiled very soon! Stay tuned! @iamcardib #ElPasoColiseum #ColiseoDeElPaso pic.twitter.com/wWESsBS2ic — ElPasoCountyColiseum (@ElPasoColiseum) March 12, 2019

Cardi B recently became the first solo female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

She is best known for her chart-topping hits including "Bodak Yellow", "I Like It", and the newly-released single "Please Me" featuring pop sensation Bruno Mars.

The El Paso show is set to take place on May 21. Additional details and ticket information will be available soon, according to the coliseum.