Rapper Cardi B reschedules El Paso concert to October

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso rap fans will soon get a second chance to "party with Cardi" at the El Paso County Coliseum this fall.

As KTSM previously reported, Cardi B postponed her May 21 concert due to complications with plastic surgery.

According to a news release, the rapper will now take the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Tickets purchased for the original show will be honored on the new performance date, officials say.

To purchase tickets, click HERE or call the El Paso County Coliseum Box Office at (915) 533-9899.