Les Misérables, Blue Man Group announced as part of 2019-20 Broadway in El Paso season

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A fantastic lineup of six Broadway shows was announced as part of the 2019-2020 El Paso Electric Presents Broadway in El Paso season on Friday.

The season will launch on October 22 with Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and will be anchored by a six-day run of the fifth-longest running Broadway show in history, Les Miserables. The series will also feature premieres of An American in Paris, Once and Waitress, as well as the return of wildly popular Blue Man Group.

“We are proud to host another incredible season of El Paso Electric Presents Broadway in El Paso at the Plaza Theatre,” said Bryan Crowe, General Manager for Destination El Paso. “We have a diverse, award-winning line-up that offers a ‘world of imagination’ to patrons this year. From the whimsical to the magical, romance to inspiration, dreams to reality, and to the timeless testament of the human spirit, the 2019-20 Broadway season offers exceptional entertainment to our community, the Border region and beyond.” Crowe said.

Jam Theatricals has teamed up with El Paso Live for several years to bring some of the best Broadway has to offer to the Plaza Theater in Downtown El Paso.

Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now. Season ticket benefits include guaranteed same great seats to all shoes, as well as the change to renew those seats from year to year. Season ticket holders also receive additional ticket discounts and the chance to purchase tickets to additional shoes before the general public. Several season ticket packages are available for the 2019-20 Season, including a 5-show and a 6-show package are available.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: October 22-27, 2019

Blue Man Group: November 19-20, 2019

An American in Paris: February 25-26, 2020

Once: March 13-14, 2020

Les Misérables: April 7-12, 2020

Waitress: June 9-10, 2020