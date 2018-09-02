Free 'Remembering Juan Gabriel Forever' concert comes to Downtown El Paso Sunday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo:E l Paso Parks and Recreation Department via Facebook

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Just days after the second anniversary of his death, the city is inviting you to sing along to the tunes of the late Mexican superstar Juan Gabriel in Downtown El Paso.

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free "Remembering Juan Gabriel Forever" concert in San Jacinto Plaza Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post.

As KTSM previously reported, Gabriel died of natural causes on August 28, 2016 in Santa Monica.

His family chose to include the Sun City in his final goodbye, and decided to have his ashes escorted from West El Paso to the Stanton Bridge for "El Divo's" last ride.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, longtime Juan Gabriel impersonator Hugo Cortes, known as "La J.G. de Juarez", will be the main performer at the concert.

Cortes will be joined by Mariachi Viva México, Choral Company Armonía, Ballet Folkórico Orgullo de Mi Tierra, and other local musicians.

"This free concert will give El Pasoans the opportunity to remember the countless songs from Juan Gabriel that become iconic standard along with a journey of his rags to riches journey of his life story," the department wrote in the Facebook post.

"Remembering Juan Gabriel Forever" is set to take place at 6 p.m. in San Jacinto Plaza. For more information, call (915) 240-3325.