Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
DL365
Listen to KTSM 9 Podcast review of the Neon Desert Music Festival
Lineup set for 2019 Music Under the Stars
¿Qué Pasa?: Viva El Paso!, Pikachu Party, Axe Throwing
‘Kangaroo Care Awareness Day’ promotes skin-to-skin contact with newborns, parents
Bullseye! Indoor ax-throwing business coming to El Paso
More DL365 Headlines
Bullseye! Indoor ax-throwing business coming to El Paso
New EPISD program brings virtual healthcare to students
El Pasoans stay awake from dusk to dawn to see ‘Avengers: Endgame’
El Paso filmmakers create documentary on former Cowboys QB Tony Romo
El Chuco Fair to open at Ascarate Park on Friday
New Mayan-themed neighborhood water park coming to El Paso
El Paso’s Khalid performs alongside country star Kane Brown at ACM Awards
El Paso spray parks open for 2019 season this weekend
¿Qué Pasa?: Weekend fun March 29-31
¿Qué Pasa?: Weekend fun for March 22-24