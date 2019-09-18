Disney on Ice Mickey’s Search Party Giveaway

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Victims names stand out in the indictment of alleged El Paso Walmart shooter
Top Stories
Fallen Texas DPS Trooper honored with special dog tags
White House upgrade: First lady’s done a lot with the place
Hundreds of area children receive new kicks as part of ‘B Strong’ shoe giveaway
Socorro High School renovations begin
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Warmer and drier conditions return
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Slight rain chances, warmer temperatures coming
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances lower, below normal day
Friday Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances, heavy rainfall possible
Thursday Weather on the go: Last dry day today, rain and storm chances return soon
Wednesday Weather on the go: A drier and warmer day ahead, cold front in sight
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Coronado tops El Paso High 3-0
Top Stories
UTEP tops Univ. of Southwest, 2-0, in final nonconference game
Top Stories
New Mexico State hoping to reset season against rival New Mexico
UTEP plans to play two quarterbacks against Nevada
Week 4: Vote for the 9 Overtime Game of the Week
New Mexico State falls to 0-3 with 31-10 loss to San Diego State
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Car seat inspection event scheduled Thursday
Top Stories
5th-grade students at St. Joseph’s spreading sunshine through El Paso
Top Stories
Young daughter gives thanks to community for support, police officer for saving her life
Track One temporarily closes for upgrades
El Paso Community College student travels more than 200 miles every weekend to attend class
Borderland kids take flight and learn about aviation
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
District Judge assigned Capital Murder case against suspected Walmart shooter
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Border Patrol agent involved in pursuit struck by vehicle on I-10 near Sierra Blanca
2
of
/
2
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
Disney on Ice Mickey’s Search Party Giveaway