Destination Texas: Yesterland Farm opens for ‘Summer Fun Days’

Destination Texas: Abilene's NCCIL is 'a museum for anyone and everyone'

Destination Texas: Visit Cactus Town and grab a bite at Frozen in Time in Miles

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Yesterland Farm is bringing in fresh peaches and making homemade ice cream for their very first summer season after missing out on having Bunnypalooza, their spring event, due to COVID-19 closures.

Located in Canton, Yesterland Farm is a staple for those in East Texas and other traveling across the state.

“We decided to go ahead and have a real laid back summer event called Summer Fun,” said Kama Bozeman the owner. “I mean what says summer more than homemade peach ice cream!”

They are also bringing in new animals for guests including a baby camel named Coco.

Each year the farm hosts a Fall Festival with a corn maze and pumpkins. But when it turns cold, the place turns into a Christmas Playland in the winter.

“We opened in 2000 as the Canton Christmas Tree Farm we were just Christmas Tree,” she said. “Then we thought if people are driving all the way out here we need to give them something to do.”

Over the years they have expanded their 32 acres to ensure something for all ages. They have amusement rides, mining for gems, Goatel 6, and even a gift shop.

You can enjoy the park for half price this summer for $7.95 that includes admission or you can simply come to grab lunch at the Hog Wild Grill and take some peach ice cream for the road.