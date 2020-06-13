Destination Texas: Pop art and photo-ops in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo is quickly becoming an art lovers’ and photographers’ paradise.

Over the last several years, initiatives have added hundreds of art installments, murals, and more to the city.

Here are five great places full of art and photo ops you can visit, for free.

Credit: Senora Scott

The newest edition to the San Angelo art scene is the Pop Art Museum.

This outdoor venue is full of exhibits from local artists. The objects of their focus range from contemporary to classic.

It was added to an already popular location called Paintbrush Alley.

Both exhibits were spearheaded by a group called art in uncommon places. If you follow them social media, you’ll see what else they’re up to, and what new exhibits are coming soon.

Credit: Senora Scott

When it comes to photo ops, you can’t help but get some close ups on the Concho River. You’ll see some art here too.

This river walk is home to several sculptures and mosaic pieces. It’s also home to the Bosque, an area where you can have a picnic and take in the scenery.

Something else San Angelo is known for is the sheep gallery. There are around 100 sheep statues all over the city and beyond. A fun game to play is seeing how many you can take your picture with

The last place on our tour is the International Waterlily Garden. This garden boasts visitors from all over the world. This exhibit has been deemed as one of the most premier and prestigious in existence.

The best viewing times are in the morning hours before noon.