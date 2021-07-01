Destination Texas: hiking areas, zoos and music

Destination Texas: Travel back in time at the American Freedom Museum in East Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas is a large state and there are many areas to witness its culture, natural elements and music.

Here are a few destinations you should consider when planning your summer trip.

Explore the trails in Texarkana where eleven parks cover 500 acres of the state’s natural beauty. There are plenty of places to walk, fish or bike in thee places.

Visit Lubbock and taste some of the area’s wines in the “Wine Capital of Texas.” Growers say the region’s windy climate helps produce the best grapes for wines. And, see the various art, artifacts and photography works from the area.

Kayak on the river in Mason “the gem of the Hill Country.” There are museums where the whole family can look at the area’s history. And, visit the Mason Square Museum where admission is free and meet the author of the book “Captured,” Scott Zesch.

