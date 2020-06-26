Destination Texas: First Monday Trade Days in Canton

Destination Texas: Abilene's NCCIL is 'a museum for anyone and everyone'

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – First Monday Trade Days in Canton, the largest flea market in the world, is the perfect place to pack up the wagon and take the family for the day.

Known for their southern hospitality, great food, and one of a kind finds. The market hosts over 5,000 vendors from around the world and sells a wide variety of items. The draw brings in people from all over the country come to visit for trade days.

“Every month, almost, I talk to people from Alaska, California, New York, Illinois,” said custom table builder Ronnie Rhae.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the unprecedented cancelation of not just one, but two trade days. Before March, the event had never been canceled in the 170-year history of the market. It kept open through the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1919, the Civil War, two World Wars, and the H1N1 pandemic of 2009.

But this historic closure has hurt many small business owners including Tracy Calhoun who runs a custom shop with her husband in retirement.

“We had a whole bunch of inventory related to spring and Easter that just got packed away and it will be up for next year. We don’t expect our income to be as good this year because of the COVID,” said Calhoun. “But we have been seeing great crowds here at the first First Monday since reopening.”

The market will be open the follow weekends this summer:

July 2nd – 5th

July 30th – August 2nd

September 3rd – 6th

For more information you can visit their website.