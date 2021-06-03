Destination Texas: Explore the trails in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – There is a lot of green space to be enjoyed in Texarkana.

On the Texas side, the city services a total of eleven parks, covering 500 acres. Whether you’re looking to walk, fish, or bike, there are plenty of parks to enjoy. “We have steady questions all the time about where the trails go,” said spokesperson Lisa Thompson.

At Bringle Lake, options include sidewalks and a boardwalk, which connects Bringle Lake West to Bringle Lake East. “It’s also the start of our wilderness area which is popular for mountain biking and hiking,” Thompson said.

For the adventure seeker, Bringle Lake East is the place to go. There are over 5 miles of trails there. “Mountain bike trails which are curvy, winding, sometimes tough, also short, and long trails depending on the level you’re interested in.” But this is also a place where you can watch wildlife or relax in your own hammock. “It’s just a really nice, peaceful place to come … spend time with your family or come alone, and soak in nature,” Thompson said.

If open areas are what you’re seeking, there’s plenty of space at Grady T. Wallace park. The 70-acre site is located on the city’s southside.

Near the heart of the city, you’ll find Spring Lake Park, which has been here for almost a hundred years. The city recently gave the lake a makeover. Now, it’s 10 feet deeper and stocked with crappie and catfish. “It has a walking trail it’s about 1.75 miles, lots of people love to fish here, watch the ducks play.”

To find a link with an interactive map of Texarkana Parks and Trails, visit http://texarkanamaps.com/maps.php.