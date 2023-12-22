Decoration

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
44°
Sign Up
El Paso
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dying For Answers
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Deathbed confession: Killer admitted to 11 murders, …
Video
Top Stories
Businesses take hit from road construction in Northwest …
Video
Central Texas Humane Society receives multiple stray …
Video
UTEP: Borderland economy expected to slow down
Video
Body of Florida mom who vanished in 2012 found in …
Gallery
Weather & Traffic
Nine Day Forecast
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Thursday, possible …
Video
Top Stories
New Year’s 9-Day forecast: When rain will come
Video
Top Stories
9 Day Forecast: What to expect New Year’s weekend
Video
9-Day Forecast: Expected rain chances to ring in …
Video
A rare feat: No freeze in Houston in 2023 | Forecast …
WATCH: Rogue wave slams into Southern California …
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
UTEP men ready to enter Conference USA play after …
Video
Top Stories
Canutillo boys edge out Bel Air 76-74 in triple overtime
Video
Top Stories
Tony Sanchez to be introduced as NMSU football head …
Video
Texans playoff hopes alive with 26-3 win over Titans
UTEP’s Erin Wilson earns Conference USA Player of …
Video
WATCH: A look back at 2023 through the lens of KTSM …
Video
Living Local
Remarkable Women 2024
Food Truck Friday
Burrell Expert Tips from Your DOc
Mindful Mondays
Puppy Picks 2023
One Source FCU Financial Fridays
Small Town Spotlight 2023
Estela’s Estrellas KTSM
Vado Speedway
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Events Calendar
Top Stories
Texas Tech adds psychiatrist to faculty, will help …
Top Stories
Nutramigen baby formula powder recalled over possible …
Video
ComSAR helps injured hiker in Northeast El Paso
Video
33-hour closure on I-10 West starts Saturday, other …
Video
Pfizer wants Texas AG lawsuit over vaccine moved …
Video
The More You Know
Studio 9
UFG 2023
Contests
Watch & Win Magic of Lights tickets
Magic of Lights Ticket Giveaway
Past Contest Winners
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Decoration
Here’s when to take down your Christmas tree, according …
Top Decoration Headlines
Latest from Border Report
Southwest ports of entry to reopen, officials say
Asylum-seeker allegedly conspires to transport migrants
Cities struggle as record numbers of migrants arrive
31 migrants abducted from bus near US border
Migrants forced to walk last 200 miles of journey …
Alleged cash couriers ‘duped’ into smuggling fentanyl
Baja, Chihuahua among top 3 in Mexico for ‘atrocities’
DEA foils attempt to distribute 100 pounds of meth
Contract for ‘pre-design’ services awarded for BOTA …
Migrant woman found unresponsive in NM desert dies
Border Report