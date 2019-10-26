Young cigarette and beer thief sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just ten days before an officer-involved shooting stemming from a robbery involving teenagers at the same 7-Eleven store in Central El Paso, another young man was caught on surveillance stealing from the store.

Security cameras at the 7-Eleven located at 2000 Piedras in Central El Paso captured images of a young man inside the store on October 2, around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect walked inside the store, paused for a few minutes at the cashier’s counter before hurdling it, taking several Black and Mild cigar packages and Newport cigarette packages.

Undeterred, he then walked to the beer cooler and stole a 32-ounce bottle of Carta Blanca before running from the store.

The suspect is described as a young man, in his teens or early 20’s, with a medium complexion, dark short hair with a fade. On the day of the burglary, he was sporting a white tank top with ‘Biggie’ written across the front, dark athletic pants with a white stripe on the side and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.