EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old woman was recently arrested after being wanted for abandonment and endangering of a child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received information of an active criminal warrant on Alysha Marie Gandara, 22, on Thursday, July 13.

Deputies made contact with Gandara at the 400 block of E. Main Street in Fabens.

Gandara was taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $25,000 bond.