EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the Colonia Motel.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.