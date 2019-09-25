Woman falsely accused grocery store employee of assault, El Paso Police said

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman accused a grocery store employee of throwing a carton of juice at her, when in fact she threw it at him, El Paso Police said.

Fernanda Barrera-Quezada, 24, is facing charges of false report to a peace officer after she allegedly made up the assault, the El Paso Police Department said in a news release.

She allegedly “called police and reported that a store employee threw a carton of juice at her after she raised an issue over her not being able to use the express lane,” the release said. “Quezada alleged that she was struck in the abdomen and was hurt.”

The clerk said he just replaced the carton after it tipped over on the conveyor belt, but Quezada threw the carton at him, the release said.

At the time video was not available but once police were able to review the surveillance footage it revealed the clerk did not throw anything, the release said.

Quezada was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the false report, as well as traffic warrants, on bonds totaling more than $7,000, the release said.