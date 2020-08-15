Woman caught stealing computers from Catholic school sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are looking for a woman spotted on surveillance cameras stealing school computers from St. Pius X School in early July.

According to investigators, a woman broke into the Catholic school located at 1007 Geronimo, through a door near the playground. Once inside, the disconnected network connections to the school and took five laptop computers from the library. Footage at the school captured the woman as she roamed the hall.

Several days later, a concerned citizen spotted the laptops near a home by the school.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman in her 50s, average build, with wavy, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a light-colored blouse, light-colored pants, and sandals.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this woman should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.