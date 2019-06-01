Woman carjacked at knife-point in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are investigating a frightening and violent car-jacking in Central El Paso as this week's Crime of the Week. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Marr Street near Clifton St. around 3:40 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 20, 2019. The female victim told investigators she was leaving a party and as she approached her 2019 Ford Fiesta, a man approached her with a knife and demanded the keys to her car and her cell phone.

The suspect jumped in her car and drove off southbound on Marr St. toward Montana Ave.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who spoke only Spanish, he was wearing a dark colored mask, a dark sweatshirt, and black pants.

Police are looking for the woman's stolen gray, 4-door 2019 Ford Fiesta. The vehicle has Texas license plates KTP4736.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.